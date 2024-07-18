‘Kind Of Remarkable’: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Points To Clues About Possible Severity Of Trump’s Ear Injury

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta pointed to certain clues Thursday about the severity of former President Donald Trump’s ear injury after Saturday’s assassination attempt.

Gupta pondered over the lack of information about the ear injury that resulted from the shooting at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots into the crowd. The medical professional explained the possible injuries that Trump could have sustained.

“We saw the president reach the side of his face. He goes down, but he does down by his own power, it’s not like he collapsed or something. He eventually comes back up. He’s able to walk eventually to the vehicle, he’s able to raise his hand. These are all important clues medically and they were good signs certainly for him,” Gupta explained.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta points to clues about Trump’s injury pic.twitter.com/Q5GKeYjdL4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2024

Gupta said the bone located behind the right ear is thin, which would require a doctor to examine whether other injuries were present to the brain, inner ear and other surrounding bones. Sources reportedly told Gupta that the results from Trump’s computed tomography (CT) scan came back clear, ruling out many other possible injuries or problems that could have arisen from the shooting. (RELATED: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Explains What Might Be Causing Mitch McConnell’s Freezes)

Gupta said the hospital where Trump received treatment had not provided him with specific information about the injury.

“Again, it’s kind of remarkable, Jake [Tapper], I’ve been doing this job for a long time. Still don’t know many details about this pretty awful injury,” Gupta continued.

Trump said in a Saturday Truth Social post that a bullet “pierced” the upper portion of his right ear. He described hearing “a whizzing sound” and “shots” while feeling the bullet “ripping through the skin.”

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Left-wing media pundits have spewed many questions and allegations about the former president’s injury. MSNBC analyst Michael Steele questioned whether Trump was really hit with a high caliber bullet rather than a shard of glass during a Tuesday appearance on the network’s program “TheReidOut.”

MSNBC’s Ari Melber pondered Tuesday whether the bandage on Trump’s right ear is a “political quest” for him to gain sympathy and political clout.

The shooting killed 50-year-old Corey Comperatore as he body shielded his two daughters.

