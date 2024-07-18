CNN chief national correspondent John King pointed to data Thursday revealing President Joe Biden’s unlikely chance of defeating former President Donald Trump in November.

King pointed to the data showing Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and in a certain congressional district in Nebraska, which would result in Trump exceeding the necessary 270 electoral votes. The incumbent president is losing momentum in traditionally blue states, namely Virginia, New Mexico, New Hampshire and Colorado. (RELATED: ‘Biden Doesn’t Lead In A Single One’: MSNBC Data Guru Breaks Down Trump Surge In Post-Debate Polls)

“But the president is so weak,” King said. “Let’s just look at the reasons why Democrats are so worried about this … This is the incumbent President of the United States.”

Biden’s share of the ballot in competitive states such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania correlates almost exactly with his approval ratings in those states’ voters, according to King’s data. In Arizona, Biden’s ballot share stands at 36% while his approval rating is 36%, while his vote share in Wisconsin is 38% and the approval adds up to 39%.

‘The President Is So Weak’: CNN’s John King Spells Out Bad News For Biden As Trump’s Lead Widens pic.twitter.com/HCzy7pQWZF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2024

“Dana, the president is in trouble, and when Trump takes that stage tonight, this is his race. He’s in the driver’s seat,” King continued.

King compared the current data to the 2016 election, where Trump won in swing states like Michigan and Minnesota. The CNN host said the president’s current voter support and approval ratings in these states have caused a panic among Democrats.

“If Joe Biden is in the high 30’s or low 40’s, it’s not just Minnesota,” King added. “That’s why they’re worried in Colorado, they’re worried in New Mexico, they’re worried in New Hampshire, they’re worried in Virginia. Can Joe Biden change it? Sure. But that’s why you have consistent pressure on him, Dana, to ‘please get out Mr. President, let us try with somebody else.'”

An Emerson College poll released Thursday found Trump leading nationally among registered voters 46% to 42%. The survey, conducted after the assassination attempt against Trump, further shows the former president ahead in key swing states, including a seven point lead in both North Carolina and Arizona, and a five point lead in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

The poll surveyed 2,000 voters between July 15-16 with a 2.1% margin of error.

Trump also leads Biden nationally 42% to 40% as of Thursday, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Biden’s support among his own party plummeted following his disastrous June 27 debate performance, leading about 21 congressional members to call for his withdrawal from the race. Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first congressional member to call on Biden to step down on July 2, and has been followed by California Rep. Adam Schiff, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Vermont Sen. Peter Welch since.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly “made the case” for Biden to drop out during a private one-on-one meeting Saturday.

A group of alternative Democrats polled better than Biden in hypothetical races against Trump. Among those who polled the strongest were Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

