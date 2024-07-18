‘There’s Something Happening Here’: Former Obama Adviser Compares Pro-Trump Energy At RNC To 2008 Landslide Win

CNN’s Van Jones compared the energized excitement for former President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention to the level of support former President Barack Obama had in 2008 during a Thursday panel.

Jones, who once worked as an adviser to Obama, said he had not seen the static energy witnessed at the Republican convention since Obama’s first nomination over a decade ago. He responded to CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings’ high spirits during the panel.

“This spirit this guy [Jennings] has, you guys think it’s because he’s drunk, he’s not! This whole thing is like this. Hey, listen, hey guys, the last time I was at a convention that felt like this was Obama 2008. There’s something happening where … ” Jones said.

“It’s just like Obama, and just like Obama, Trump is showing at this convention he has the capacity to alter the composition of the electorate, that is the difference,” Jennings added.

Van Jones compares pro-Trump energy to Obama’s 2008 landslide win pic.twitter.com/DMtNl19x2p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2024

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod contrasted the matter by saying Obama had appeal on both sides of the political aisle.

Trump is set to give his first public speech since the attempted assassination at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots into the crowd, killing a father of two daughters and injuring Trump as well as two others. (RELATED: ‘Democrats Are Coming Apart’: Van Jones Notes That COVID Has ‘Stopped’ Biden, While A ‘Bullet Couldn’t Stop Trump’)

Trump is currently leading in the 2024 presidential race both on a national level and in swing states. An Emerson College poll published Thursday found Trump leading nationally among registered voters 46% to 42%, as well as taking the lead in swing states such as North Carolina and Arizona.

The poll surveyed 2,000 voters between July 15-16 with a 2.1% margin of error.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.