Crowd Erupts Into ‘USA’ Chant As Hulk Hogan Rips Shirt In Half On RNC Stage

The crowd at the Republican National Convention went wild after wrestling legend Hulk Hogan ripped his shirt off during a speech to reveal a Trump Vance shirt Thursday night.

Attendees whooped and hollered, erupting into a USA chant as the Hulkster gestured his iconic hand-to-ear pose, a video the Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese posted to Twitter shows.

Hogan threw his full weight behind former President Trump during the speech, giving him a ringing endorsement with his trademark high energy.

“When I look out there. and I see Donald Trump. I think about how his business was compromised. But what happened last week when they took a shot at my hero?” Hogan asked the crowd as he removed his blazer.

“And they tried to kill the next President of the United States,” he continued, amping the crowd up with every word.

“Enough was enough!” he exclaimed as he ripped his shirt.

“Let Trumpomania run wild brother! Let Trumpomania rule again! Let Trumpomania make America great again!” Hogan screamed as the crowd crescendoed into a fervor. (RELATED: ‘God Is Among Us’: Tucker Tells RNC Audience About Two Dramatic Phone Calls With Trump)

Hogan then dropped his persona for a moment of genuine moment of authenticity.

“I didn’t come here as Hulk Hogan, but I just had to give you a little taste. You know my name is Terry Bollea,” he said. “And as an entertainer I try to stay out of politics. But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past 4 years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent. I’m here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero. And I’m proud to support my hero as the next President of this United States.”