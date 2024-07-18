Democrats Have A BlueAnon Conspiracy Problem That Dwarfs QAnon

A third of Biden supporters believe the idea that Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Trump was staged and not intended to kill him is credible, according to a Morning Consult poll.

33 percent of polled Biden supporters indicated they were open to believing the troubling conspiracy theory, a higher number than the overall contingent polled. Only 20 percent of total people polled said they found the conspiracy credible.

The majority of voters, 62 percent, found the notion to be unsubstantiated, according to Morning Consult.

NEW: 34 percent of registered Dems believe Trump staged his own assassination attempt on Saturday, according shock poll this week. Democrats have a massive BlueAnon problem on their hands, and it’s far greater than QAnon ever was for the right.https://t.co/cU2P4YkVbi — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 18, 2024

The concerning conspiracy theory has earned credibility from mainstream left wing voices like MSNBC’s Joy Reid. (RELATED: Joy Reid Says Democrats Are ‘Approaching Panic’ By Biden’s ‘Extremely Weak’ Debate Performance)

“What is the actual injury to Donald Trump’s ear that’s under that bandage? Shouldn’t we know that by now? It’s weird,” Reid speculated in a Twitter video she posted to her 1.9 million Twitter followers.

“We still don’t know for sure whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet, whether he was hit by glass fragments, whether he was hit by shrapnel, we don’t have those details,” Reid posited.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggests Trump might not have been hit by a bullet at all, hints that the entire attack might be staged: pic.twitter.com/w1IVFlNov6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 18, 2024



Slowed down video of the shooting shows the bullet pass through the top of Trump’s ear.

VIDEO SHOWS bullet punching a hole through Trump’s ear! pic.twitter.com/qzfsJ0u52V — ARMSLIST.com (@armslist) July 18, 2024

Video evidence, however, did not stop Reid from spreading baseless conspiracies.

“We don’t know why, for nine full seconds, Donald Trump was allowed to stand back up during an active shooting, an active shooter situation, even though they at that point had said the shooter was down, how would they have known if there were more shooters or not? Nobody knew. There could have been five shooters, for all they knew. Yet they allowed him to stand up in the middle of that crisis and pose for a photo, and fist pump the air so he could get the iconic photo,” Reid said.