Earth Is Wobbling So Much, Humans May See Daily Impacts By 2029

The Earth is wobbling so much on its axis that we may have to adjust our daily lives by 2029, a series of studies analyzed by Live Science suggest.

Don’t worry, this article isn’t a deep-dive into the concept of precession or pole shifts (which are both absolutely fascinating topics) — today, we’re talking about the length of a day on Earth. Right now, a day is roughly 86,400 seconds in length, but this number can adjust by a fraction of a millisecond or so every year, LiveScience explained.

A bunch of artificial intelligence (AI) simulations apparently think that man-made climate change is causing the length of our day to change. I don’t have the word count to explain why this is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever read, but just know that these AI programs are built with all the same biases as Big Science and the Climate Cabal, so must be viewed under these limitations. The big picture is that Earth’s days are probably going to get longer.

The changes have been gradually evolving for the last three decades or so, some believe. This is because our spin is slowing. The process adds about 2.3 milliseconds to our days per century. (RELATED: Cave Discovered On Moon Near Armstrong, Aldrin Landing Site Could House Astronauts)

Scientists are suggesting we need to introduce negative leap seconds, where we’d sometimes lose seconds per day to account for the shift. And this should really start happening as soon as 2029 … or … nothing. This literally won’t have any major impact on us.

Someone should probably tell the producers of “Rent” that they will need to adjust the lyrics in that “Seasons of Love” song to accommodate to the updated scientific determination of the length of a year