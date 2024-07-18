FBI Apparently Briefed Congress On Fake Gaming Account They Believed Belonged To Trump Shooter

An online account attributed to the 20 year-old gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump is fake, federal law enforcement told CBS News.

The account claimed July 13, the date of the attack, was the shooter’s “premiere.” However, a federal law enforcement official concluded upon further investigation the account did not belong to the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks. (RELATED: FBI Identifies Gunman Who Allegedly Tried To Kill Donald Trump)

The FBI reportedly told U.S. Senators during a briefing on Wednesday that Crooks allegedly posted: “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds.” The account was linked to the gaming platform “Steam.”

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana declared he intended to create a House task force to investigate the attempted assassination and the event’s “shocking security failures.”

THE HOUSE WILL CONDUCT A FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS TODAY. The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 14, 2024

FBI Director Christopher Wray is slated to testify next week at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI’s investigation.

Today, Chairman Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio claimed whistleblowers told the committee the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) “did not have proper resources” for Trump’s campaign rally because of “staffing shortages” reportedly due to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) summit and an event First Lady Jill Biden held in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, according to the press release.

Jordan sent a list of questions about the attempted assassination and the FBI’s investigation to Wray for his testimony next Wednesday on July 24.

At the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Crooks fired several shots at Trump, wounding his ear. He severely injured two attendees and a fatally hit a former volunteer fire chief, Corey Comperatore.