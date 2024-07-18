The Foo Fighters Forced To Abruptly Halt Concert Amid Storms, Safety Concerns

The Foo Fighters were forced to cut their July 17 concert short due to severe weather in the area.

The famous band played a show at Citi Field in New York and managed to get through 13 songs, out of what is usually at least a 20-song set list before mother nature wreaked havoc on the event. The band gave fans a warning that they’d be wrapping up as thunder and lightning took over the sky and Citi Field shared a message to Twitter to spread the word to fans that the event would be coming to an early finish. Fan reaction was divided. Some people supported the decision made with safety in mind, but others expressed anger over paying for a full show and only being able to enjoy part of it.

Dave Grohl and @foofighters were absolutely ON FIRE AND ROCKING @CitiField tonight until a crazy storm came passing through, having to cut the show short. They handled the situation so cool and so professionally, As disappointing as it was to have a shortened show, nothing but… pic.twitter.com/Qd1GeTXwZ0 — Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) July 18, 2024

Legendary guitarist and singer for the band, Dave Grohl, addressed the crowd before launching into “Learn to Fly,” telling them “there’s some lightning and shit like that,” before saying the band will play “as much as we can until someone says it’s not safe for you.”

Grohl addressed the matter once more ahead of halting the show. He asked the crowd if the band should play “one more,” as they roared with support. “All right, here’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna do one more, that’s it! We’re gonna do one more, we’re gonna wait this fuckin’ shit out – if we can come back you fucking’ know we will, right?” he said on the microphone.

This is how the Foo Fighters concert ended at Citi Field tonight. Booooo! Hope these storms pass quick. pic.twitter.com/5sWkD7UmEO — JRJ (@JJShortarm) July 18, 2024

The Foo Fighters played “Everlong,” their signature ‘final song,’ before they called it quits on the show.

“Unfortunately due to the continued presence of lightning in the area, tonight’s show has concluded. Please exit the venue and have a safe night,” Citi Field tweeted at 10:30 pm.

The band also posted their own message after the cancellation.

Tonight’s Foo Fighters show has concluded. pic.twitter.com/hOfNMN798T — Citi Field (@CitiField) July 18, 2024

“We are so disappointed that we were unable to play our full set for tonight’s fantastic crowd at Citi Field. But the safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show, we had no choice but to call it a night,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We’re grateful for every second we were able to play for you and looking forward to seeing you again – maybe as soon as Friday!”

Social media erupted, with some angry fans complaining about the early finish, but those comments were balanced by others citing the decision was made for the sake of everyone's safety, which was greatly appreciated.

Fans have another chance to see the show when The Foo Fighters return to Citi Field again July 19, before continuing their tour schedule by heading to Boston’s Fenway Park for a show on July 21.