Former Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs Dies At 78

Former Fox News host and journalist Lou Dobbs died at the age of 78, former President Donald Trump announced in a social media post Thursday.

“The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent. He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

Dobbs‘ career in journalism spanned parts of five decades and included a stint as CNN’s network vice president. He went on to host “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network from 2011 until 2021, according to Deadline. The show was the channel’s highest rated program. (RELATED: Lou Dobbs: ‘Utterly Irrational’ For Trump To Share Intel With Democrats Who Support His Impeachment)

Most recently Dobbs hosted “The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs,” a podcast he described as being “for all lovers of America.”

Dobbs was the recipient of numerous awards for his journalism and broadcasting, including a Lifetime Achievement Emmy for Business News and a George Foster Peabody Award for his coverage of the 1987 stock market crash.

The media veteran was close to former President Trump, who even floated considering him for a cabinet position at one point, according to the Rolling Stone.

Trump valued Dobbs’ opinion so much he would reportedly conference call the former Fox host into cabinet meetings, often interrupting his own cabinet secretaries to hear from Dobbs.

Trump added Dobbs via speakerphone to multiple Oval Office meetings with administration officials so that the broadcaster could provide his opinion, The Daily Beast reported. Trump would reportedly seek Dobbs’ view prior to and after his aides and Cabinet secretaries spoke.

Dobbs is survived by his wife, Debi Segura, and his six children.