‘You Owe President Trump Answers!’: Video Shows GOP Senators Confront Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle

Video shows Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and John Barrasso of Wyoming confront U.S. Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle Wednesday at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Cheatle on Wednesday to appear in a hearing on July 22 to answer questions regarding the attempted assassination of 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on July 13 during a Pennsylvania rally.

Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie reported that the U.S. Secret Service director was in a “luxury suite” before she was spotted and confronted by Republican senators, including the 72-year-old Blackburn and Barrasso, who demanded answers before following her around the event.

Secret Service snipers spotted failed assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks on the roof 20 minutes before Trump took the stage, according to ABC News. Video shows Cheatle, who refused to resign, providing no explanation when an outraged Barrasso asked her why the former president was put in harm’s way.

Blackburn chided Cheatle for doing nothing despite knowing “an hour out” that a “potential threat” was at the rally. The Tennessee senator asked Cheatle why she allowed Trump to take the stage in the presence of a potential threat.

“I don’t think that this is the forum to have this discussion,” Cheatle said.

The senators erupted at Cheatle’s response, with one heard saying the Secret Service director “hung up” on them earlier. Cheatle said she did “not want to take away from” the RNC, to which Barrasso replied, “We can find a place to go right now.”

“Thank you very much,” Cheatle said as she began to make her exit.

“No, no, no. We’re going with you,” Barrasso shot back as he and Blackburn followed her out.

“This is exactly what you were doing today on the call — stonewalling!” Barrasso said.

“This was an assassination attempt! You owe the people answers! You owe President Trump answers!” Blackburn shouted.

🚨FULL VIDEO: Secret Service Director REFUSES to answer to the American people. pic.twitter.com/MPVOke5zhY — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) July 18, 2024

Secret Service Director Cheatle should be held responsible for one of the greatest security failures in the history of the agency. She can run but she cannot hide. @aishahhasnie pic.twitter.com/QOmMgIo70x — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) July 18, 2024

On Tuesday, Cheatle told CNN in an interview that the Secret Service was “solely responsible” for security at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally. (RELATED: FBI Identifies Gunman Who Allegedly Tried To Kill Donald Trump)

“The buck stops with me. I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary,” Cheatle said. “It was unacceptable and it’s something that shouldn’t happen again.”

Trump was shot in the ear during his rally in Butler County. One attendee was killed and two others were injured, including one man who was put in a medically induced coma due to the severity of his wounds.