‘That’s My Boy’: Vance’s Teary-Eyed Mom Spotted In RNC Crowd

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 3

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Footage went viral Thursday of Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance in a deeply touching moment with his mother while speaking to the crowd at the Republican National Convention, where he was announced to be President Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate.

“I’m proud to say tonight that my mom is here,” Vance told the crowd as the camera cut to where his mother, Beverly Aikins, was sitting next to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the RNC. “Ten years, clean and sober. I love you, mom.”

You’ll need to get out a box of tissues and hug a loved one before you see what comes next …


As the crowd erupted into whoops and cheers for Vance’s mother, whose addiction and struggles were chronicled in his best selling book “Hillbilly Elegy,” you can clearly see the emotion wash over her. “That’s my boy,” she appeared to say as the crowd continued to cheer. (RELATED: ‘They Blew His Head Off’: Witness Describes Trying To Warn Police Moments Before Trump Assassination Attempt)

This type of wholesome moment is precisely why America is the greatest country in the world. Vance had every single opportunity stacked against him.

Instead of falling into a pit of woe, he pulled himself up by his bootstraps to become a veteran, best selling author (with a movie adaptation), a U.S. Senator and now Vice Presidential nominee, all by the age of 39.

If you’ve read “Hillbilly Elegy,” then you know he didn’t exactly get a head-start in life. In fact, it was quite the opposite. So what the heck is your excuse?