Biden Calls His Defense Secretary ‘The Black Man’ After Appearing To Forget His Name

President Joe Biden appeared to call U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “the black man” after forgetting his name during an interview Tuesday with Black Entertainment Television (BET).

The now-viral clip shows Biden preaching about how best to treat others.

“And so, it’s all about, it’s all about treating people with dignity. And it’s about making sure that — look, I mean, for example — look at [the heat I’m getting] because I named a, uh, the secretary of defense, the black man,” Biden says, though part of his statement sounded garbled.

“I named Ketanji Brown, I mean, because of the people I’ve named,” Biden continued. It is unclear who was referring to when he made the accusation above.

Biden Calls His Defense Secretary ‘The Black Man’ After He Appears To Forget His Name pic.twitter.com/6RFBxBtged — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2024

This latest glaring mistake comes as corporate media outlets finally start admitting to Biden’s apparent cognitive decline. (RELATED: Trump Picks J.D. Vance To Be 2024 Running Mate)

Following his debate against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary said Biden appears to be showing indications of cognitive decline and dementia. One retired reporter who covered Biden from the start of his career wrote Wednesday that the president “should never have sought” reelection due to his mental decline.

On Wednesday, the President was diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being “vaccinated and boosted.”