Alleged Foreign Agent Wife Pretty Much Destroyed Her Never Trump Husband’s Entire Legacy

Is there any bigger swamp creature than Washington Post columnist Max Boot?

It was early 2019, two years into the Trump administration. The definitive Mueller probe had yet to be released, but already the Russiagate narrative had fallen apart. The Steele dossier had been discredited. The coordination between lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strozk to “stop” Trump had been revealed. And yet the faux-conservative that Boot is posited the “18 reasons Trump could be a Russian asset” for the Post in January of that year.

Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA and White House NSC employee, was indicted on charges of advocating South Korean policies, disclosing non-public US information, and facilitating access for South Korean officials in exchange for luxury goods https://t.co/be3EQnARX4 pic.twitter.com/MOxWfwiG2R — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) July 17, 2024

Boot must have been so preoccupied with saving Our Democracy from Trump that he failed to realize his wife was allegedly working as a foreign agent.

His wife, Sue Mi Terry, was indicted Tuesday for allegedly working as an unregistered foreign agent of the South Korean government, Reuters reported.

Terry could not be a swampier figure. She worked for both the CIA and White House National Security Council until 2010. She then hopped around Ivy League colleges, ritzy think tanks and the legacy media, offering her services as an expert on South Korea.

The FBI even warned her in 2014 that South Korean intelligence might try to recruit as an asset, Reuters noted. So what does she do? She goes on to allegedly “disclose non-public U.S. government information” to South Korean intel officers in exchange for cash and luxury goods.

The indictment includes video surveillance of Terry waiting as agents check out at Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta. That CIA training really paid off, I see. Get that bag, girl!

Boot might have 18 reasons why Trump is a Russian asset. But for his loving wife, he only needs one: a 31-page federal indictment.