New Central American President Following Through On Pledge To Cut Illegal Migration To US

The Panamanian government is touting progress on efforts to reduce illegal migration through the Darien Gap, a dense jungle region that has long served as a gateway point for South American migrants making their way to the United States.

The National Border Service, Panama’s version of the U.S. Border Patrol, reported that 11,363 migrants had crossed into the country from Colombia since July 1, when President Jose Raul Mulino first entered office, according to The Associated Press. That number marks roughly 9,000 fewer crossings compared to the same time period last year. (RELATED: Biden Falsely Claimed Border Crossings Are Down More Than ‘Any Time’ Under Trump Presidency)

Jorge Gobea, the National Border Service’s director general, credited the downturn in migration numbers to the construction of around three miles of barbed wire on five different trails frequently used by migrants passing through the Darien Gap, according to the AP. Gobea also pointed to the Panama government’s declaration of upcoming deportation plans and heavy rains as the reasons for the drop off in migration numbers.

The early data comes as good news for Mulino, who was elected earlier this year on a pledge to reduce illegal immigration through his country and immediately set out on a plan to do so when entering office.

Mulino won Panama’s presidential election in May, beating his closest rival by nearly ten percentage points, riding a wave of voter discontent over the nation’s sluggish economic growth and an endorsement from the still-popular former president. The 65-year-old lawyer also campaigned on a pledge to crack down on the illegal immigration that runs through the Darien Gap.

The Darien Gap — a vast jungle region that stretches between Colombia and southern Panama — has proven to be a paramount transit area for illegal migrants headed for the U.S.-Mexico border. Over half a million migrants crossed the Darien Gap on their northward journey to the U.S. in 2023, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Over 212,000 migrants entered Panama after crossing through the Darien Gap so far this year, according to the AP. The vast majority of them have been Venezuelan nationals, while others include Colombians, Ecuadorians and Chinese, among other foreign nationals.

“The border of the United States, instead of being in Texas, moved to Panama,” the then-candidate said on the campaign trail. “We’re going to close the Darien and we’re going to repatriate all these people.”

Mulino’s position on illegal immigration marks a major shift from the previous administration, which largely sought to assist migrants journey to the Costa Rican border, in lieu of blocking them and returning them to their home country.

On July 1, the day Mulino was sworn into office, his government signed a deal with the Biden administration aiming to control the level of migration.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments calls for a deployment of American screening officers to assist Panama officials to deport migrants crossing the Darien Gap, according to the plan. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials with asylum screening experience will be deployed to Panama to help their government process migrants, and the U.S. will provide funds to beef up the country’s deportation capabilities.

While the migration through the Darien Gap still remains close to what was witnessed last year, U.S. officials have yet to fully implement their bilateral agreement, leaving room for more progress moving forward.

Efforts to control the migration routes running through the Darien Gap would have a major impact on U.S. immigration enforcement officials, who continue to deal with the ongoing border crisis. More than 7 million migrants have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally since President Joe Biden entered office, according to the latest data from Customs and Border Protection.

