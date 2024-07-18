NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff on Thursday said he was disturbed to witness signs promoting mass deportations at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Attendees at the RNC on Wednesday held signs reading “Mass Deportation Now!” and former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan spoke in support of the policy, according to Fox News. Soboroff on “Morning Joe” said the signs were “disturbing” and “troubling” to him, as well as signifying that former President Donald Trump isn’t following through on calls to promote national unity. (RELATED: ‘Scary Times’: Donald Trump Jr Shares Intimate Update After Assassination Attempt)

WATCH:

NBC Correspondent Says It Was ‘Disturbing’ To See Signs Supporting Mass Deportation At RNC pic.twitter.com/3OucumUBO2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2024



“It sounded a lot like the Donald Trump presidency of 2016 … I think no issue better encapsulates a shift away from the unifying tone than the way immigration was talked about last night. I can give you many examples … most startling, but not surprising is the fact that the campaign itself, the RNC, handed out signs to support the party platform saying mass deportations now,” Soboroff said. “There was something about being in the audience and seeing thousands of people hold these signs that was disturbing, that was troubling, quite frankly. It’s part of the policy platform here at the RNC to create the largest deportation effort in American history.”

Soboroff also discussed the “family separation” policy that he said Homan proposed and Trump adopted during his administration, an issue he pressed Donald Trump Jr. on at the RNC Monday.

“I covered the family separation crisis closely, will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?” Soboroff asked Trump Jr.

“It’s MSDNC, so I expect nothing less from you clowns, even today, even 48 hours later, you couldn’t wait,” Trump Jr. said, referencing the Saturday attempted assassination of his father at a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally. “You couldn’t wait with your lies and with your nonsense, so just get out of here.”

Over 50% of Hispanic Americans support “a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally,” according to a CBS/YouGov poll conducted from June 5-7. Over 60% of respondents backed deporting “all” illegal immigrants from the U.S., including most men, women, independents, conservatives, moderates, Republicans, individuals with a four-year college degree, those without a college education and people over 30, according to the poll.

