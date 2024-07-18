NBC Has Now Interrupted Two Prayers At The RNC, And The Second Time Didn’t Go Well

NBC News correspondents at the Republican National Convention (RNC) have already interrupted two prayers, with the most recent incident leading to delegates telling the outlet’s reporter to “shut up,” according to Daily Caller White House News Correspondent Reagan Reese.

As the RNC kicked off Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard was seen apologizing Tuesday to host Jen Psaki as she attempted to cut to him as he could be seen in the RNC audience.

“What have you been hearing from people there?” Psaki asked.

“Jen I hate to do this to you, but they just started a prayer and I don’t want to interrupt it in this crowd,” Hillyard responded as the audience members near him could be seen with their head bowed already.

Psaki quickly picked up the time as Hillyard tossed it back to her, as she agreed that they wouldn’t want to “talk over a prayer.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. To Headline ‘America First Convention Fest’ At Republican National Convention)

NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard apologizes to Jen Psaki for not wanting to disrupt prayer “in THIS crowd”. Acela Media elitism so thick you can taste it. pic.twitter.com/0lEX2J64v0 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 16, 2024



On Thursday evening another NBC correspondent, Garrett Haake, could be seen in the RNC crowd again attempting to discuss the feelings among GOP supporters. However, as Haake began to during a moment for prayer, several delegates reportedly told him to “shut up” before adding that it “wasn’t appropriate to interrupt,” Reese tweeted out.

NBC News just tried to do a live hit in the middle of a prayer on the RNC floor and several delegates started hitting the correspondent telling him to shut up and that it wasn’t appropriate to interrupt. @DailyCaller — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) July 19, 2024

Another audience member, internet personality Jason Howerton, additionally tweeted out the incident, stating someone had told Haake to “shush.”

One of the greatest things I’ve seen at the RNC is when NBC tried to do a live hit on the floor during a prayer. Someone told them to shush because they were praying. The reporter started whispering like a child would who just got in trouble. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 19, 2024

In a clip of the on air moment, NBC hosts could be heard mentioning the crowd might be in the middle of a prayer, before asking Haake about spotting Ohio Sen. and GOP Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

Here’s the clip. The correspondent gets noticeably quieter and says delegates asked him to be quiet. A delegate nearby demanded to know which outlet he reported for. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/EQwmuPqjLh — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) July 19, 2024

As Haake began to explain that Vance and Trump’s family did not come together to the RNC, he could be heard beginning to whisper and note he was being told to be quiet.

“I’m being asked to be very quiet here guys, but you can see Vance is up on the stage now with the former President behind us, having come in during the prayer,” Haake said.

NBC News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

