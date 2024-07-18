NFL Hall Of Famer Lawrence Taylor Arrested Over Alleged Sex Offender Charge

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor surrendered to Broward County jail officials over an alleged sex offender charge Wednesday evening, TMZ reported.

The former linebacker for the New York Giants was arrested on charges related to his failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, according to TMZ. Taylor, who has faced similar accusations in the past, surrendered to jail officials on an outstanding felony warrant and was released early Thursday morning.

Lawrence Taylor Arrested Again In Florida | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/qe2dBxpnXM — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 18, 2024

The charge stems from Taylor allegedly failing to notify authorities of a change in his name or residence, a requirement given his status as a registered sex offender since 2011, the outlet reported. This follows a 2021 incident where he was arrested under similar circumstances. Taylor previously pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011, New York Post reported. The former NFL player accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old but claimed she was already 19 years old at the time. (RELATED: NFL Player Lonnie Phelps Arrested After Allegedly Drunk Driving, Crashing Into Restaurant)

This marks the second time in recent years he has faced such allegations. He was arrested for a similar offense Dec. 2021, TMZ stated. Taylor’s attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, claimed the incident was a mere “misunderstanding.”

“My client, Lawrence Taylor, will be pleading ‘Not Guilty’ to the recent charges. As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense. This situation is a significant misunderstanding,” Eiglarsh said, according to TMZ. “We are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor’s innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome.”