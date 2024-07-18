Shocking Video Shows Woman Fall Three Floors To Her Death After Messing Around With Friends

A shocking video shows an office cleaner fall three stories to her death after messing around with some friends in India Tuesday.

India Today editor Vani Mehrotta shared the security footage on X (formerly Twitter) showing the fatal incident unfolding.

In the video, a woman appears to sit on the ledge of an inside balcony. Moments later, a man can be seen wrapping his arm around her neck, dipping her back. The two then appear to fall over the ledge. The man managed to grab hold of the edge as the woman fell.

An onlooker appears to peek over the edge after the incident took place. He and the man who nearly fell alongside the woman, can then be seen rushing down the stairs. Others later rush over, peering over the ledge.

The victim has been identified as Gudiya Devi, an office cleaner at the Globe Estate in Dombivli East, roughly 18 miles from Mumbai, according to the New York Post.

Devi was reportedly married and had two children, the outlet reported.

The man who nearly fell with her was identified only as Bunty, according to News 9. (RELATED: Woman Escapes Staggering Fall Off Mountain With Only Bruises).

The Manapada Police responded to the incident and conducted an investigation, the outlet reported. The incident has reportedly been ruled an accident and remains under further investigation, News 9 reported, citing the local police.

