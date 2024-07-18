Editorial

‘I Don’t Know What You’re Good At’: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Hilariously Rips Paul Finebaum To Shreds On Live National TV

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 28: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Kiffin v. Finebaum beef continues!

While SEC media day was going on, the conflict between Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the SEC’s face of the media Paul Finebaum got sparked back up during a conversation, and to make it even better, this all happened on live national television for our viewing pleasure.

Things stemmed from the two speaking about Kiffin’s firing from USC, a firing that Finebaum was a part of due to his comments on ESPN’s “College Gameday.”

On the broadcast, Finebaum blasted Kiffin as “the Miley Cyrus of college football,” something that’s still remembered to this day by many college football fans and clearly Kiffin himself. Finebaum’s comments came just hours prior to Kiffin’s exit from USC following their defeat to Arizona State.

“It’s a better story if I got you fired,” said Finebaum regarding Kiffin being dismissed.

And that’s when Kiffin took advantage of the moment to roast the hell out of Finebaum. (RELATED: ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Seemingly Makes A Whopping $71,300,000 On Its First Day Of Early Access)

“You really did,” said Kiffin. “Because it is a true story that the athletic director and the president were on that trip. We were playing that night and you were on ‘College GameDay’ and you had to make your big splash. They were watching it because I know the other person in the room who was watching it with them. And you said what a joke I was, I’m the ‘Miley Cyrus of college football coaching’ and I should be fired. They looked at each other and later that night, I was fired.

“But hey, look what happened,” continued Kiffin. “I would never have gotten to work for Coach (Nick) Saban. All of these other things wouldn’t have happened. So, I appreciate you for helping getting me fired.”

“Look at what you’re doing today,” replied Finebaum in an attempt to cool things down. “You’re predicted to go to the playoff. Look at Miley Cyrus. She’s had a nice comeback too.”

But Kiffin kept going in.

“So, you were wrong on that,” said an irked Kiffin. “I mean, you put me down with that. Really, I don’t know what you’re good at. You predicted Coach Saban was done, that didn’t happen. You basically said Miley Cyrus stinks and she’s still going.”

WATCH:

