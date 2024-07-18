‘I Don’t Know What You’re Good At’: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Hilariously Rips Paul Finebaum To Shreds On Live National TV

The Kiffin v. Finebaum beef continues!

While SEC media day was going on, the conflict between Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the SEC’s face of the media Paul Finebaum got sparked back up during a conversation, and to make it even better, this all happened on live national television for our viewing pleasure.

Things stemmed from the two speaking about Kiffin’s firing from USC, a firing that Finebaum was a part of due to his comments on ESPN’s “College Gameday.”

On the broadcast, Finebaum blasted Kiffin as “the Miley Cyrus of college football,” something that’s still remembered to this day by many college football fans and clearly Kiffin himself. Finebaum’s comments came just hours prior to Kiffin’s exit from USC following their defeat to Arizona State.

“It’s a better story if I got you fired,” said Finebaum regarding Kiffin being dismissed.

And that’s when Kiffin took advantage of the moment to roast the hell out of Finebaum. (RELATED: ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Seemingly Makes A Whopping $71,300,000 On Its First Day Of Early Access)

“You really did,” said Kiffin. “Because it is a true story that the athletic director and the president were on that trip. We were playing that night and you were on ‘College GameDay’ and you had to make your big splash. They were watching it because I know the other person in the room who was watching it with them. And you said what a joke I was, I’m the ‘Miley Cyrus of college football coaching’ and I should be fired. They looked at each other and later that night, I was fired.