Priscilla Presley Files Lawsuit Against Former Business Associates Claiming They Swindled Over $1 Million: REPORT

Priscilla Presley reportedly sued business associate Brigitte Kruse and several others, claiming she was a victim of elder abuse and swindled out of $1 million.

Presley alleged Kruse and several others took advantage of her by taking control of her finances and forcing her into “a form of indentured servitude,” according to TMZ. She said Kruse convinced her that her former financial advisors were either deceitful or incompetent and moved in to dupe her into signing contracts and forming companies that swindled 80% of her income.

Presley is suing Kruse for more than $1 million in damages, and the legal documents filed also demand that the contracts signed with Kruse and the other defendants be voided, according to TMZ.

Presley called Kruse a “con artist and pathological liar” and alleged the way the contracts were worded and assembled allowed Kruse to take full advantage of her existing wealth and incoming earnings. Priscilla said she was left with only minority shares in the companies they created and claimed Kruse and the others profited off her name, image and likeness, according to TMZ.

The famous former wife of Elvis Presley pointed to her 2023 biopic, “Priscilla” and alleged the money she was to earn from that project was misappropriated.

Priscilla claimed she was supposed to receive ownership interest in a cosmetics company, but Kruse allegedly settled for a $300,000 up-front payment instead and allegedly proceeded to put the money into a bank account that she controlled, according to TMZ. Priscilla claimed Kruse and her associates also helped themselves to smaller amounts of money out of another account for her son, Navarone, without authorization.

The lawsuit also accused them of charging Priscilla for moving and storage expenses and attempted to make arrangements related to Lisa Marie Presley’s estate shortly after her death, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Talk Anymore’: Priscilla Presley Ends Interview After Discussing ‘Unbearable’ Loss Of Multiple Family Members)

Priscilla met Kruse in 2021 when Kruse ran a business selling Elvis memorabilia through an auction house.