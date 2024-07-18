Check Out All The ‘Notable Republicans’ Who Didn’t Show Up At The RNC

It appears that MSNBC is shocked to see some of the biggest names in Republican politics conspicuously absent from the RNC.

Who are these conservative luminaries?

Hahahahahahahahahhhahhahahahhaha *gasps* Hahahahahahhaahhahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahah Oh man. They don’t know anything. pic.twitter.com/9sdo5ZdGUP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 17, 2024

Among the “notable Republicans” absent from the convention: George W. Bush, Mike Pence, Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney and Paul Ryan.

What an unfathomable loss; how can the convention go on without these critical thought leaders? More importantly, how could their consciences permit them to forsake the voters who look to them for leadership?

How could former President/King of the Neocons Bush skip a convention explicitly committed to overthrowing his failed ideology that led to twenty years of American blood and treasure being washed away for nothing?

How could former VP Pence not show up to support his former boss who he pledged not to endorse?

How could Liz Cheney fail to represent the vast majority of Republican voters who gave her the boots in the 2022 Wyoming primary?

How could Sen. Romney, the only Republican to vote to convict Trump on both impeachments, fail to show up to declare his undying love?

How could Ryan decline to sit side-by-side with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, who he accused of spreading racism and disinformation?

These five brave Real Conservatives™ clearly represent the beating heart of the Republican Party. How could they abandon us?

Please MSNBC, get to the bottom of this. Make it all make sense.