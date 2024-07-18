ROOKE: RNC Speech Exposed Something About Trump Americans Hardly See

Former President Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, gave a moving speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention. It was short and sweet but highlighted a side of Trump that is often hidden from Americans.

“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa,” Kai said of the former President Trump at the Republican National Convention. “He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. He always wants to know how we are doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.”

Kai said Trump often calls her while she is at school to talk about their golf games and made a cute joke about having to tell him that she’ll call him back. She also said that he pushes her to have mental toughness when competing and shared that he tries to get in her head if they aren’t on the same golf team. “And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him that I’m a Trump, too,” Kai said to the crowd, laughing and applauding.

The camera panned to Trump, and you could see clearly how much he loved and admired her. He sat forward with a smile on his face. Trump, who typically appears bigger than life, looked tender-hearted.

“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard he had been shot. And I just wanted to know if he was okay. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell. And he’s still standing,” Kai said. “Grandpa, you are such an inspiration. And I love you.” (ROOKE: Biden’s Camp Thinks They Know Vance’s Biggest Weakness, But Trump Is One Step Ahead)

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again,” she added.

Kai Trump gives a heartwarming speech at the RNC about her grandfather President Donald Trump ❤️🇺🇸 “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. He always wants to know how we are doing in school. When I made the honor roll, he… pic.twitter.com/zA6UlriqaA — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 18, 2024

Regime media demonize Trump as a hateful bigot likened to Hitler. Kai’s speech was likely the first time that some Republicans new to the party saw that he isn’t this evil caricature they’ve been fed lies about all these years but soft and kind. He is a man who loves his family, and they love him too.