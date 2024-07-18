Russell Westbrook To Sign With Nuggets After Sign-And-Trade From Clippers, Buyout From Jazz: REPORT

Could Russell Westbrook finally get his ring?

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz have agreed on a sign-and-trade deal that features superstar veteran Russell Westbrook, and it’s expected that he will join up with the Denver Nuggets following a contract buyout with the Jazz, according to a report from ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Guard Kris Dunn will be shipped over to Los Angeles from Utah in exchange for Westbrook, a second-round draft pick and cash, per Woj. (RELATED: Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams Dead At 84)

Fresh off a season where he averaged 11.1 points-per-game, a career-low, it’s expected that Westbrook will clear waivers prior to becoming a Nugget, according to ESPN.

The four-letter network was told by NBA sources that Denver was interested in bringing on Westbrook if he became a free agent. Westbrook is valuable to the Nuggets after the departures of Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over the offseason.

BREAKING: Clippers are sending Russell Westbrook, second-round pick swap and cash to the Jazz in a sign and trade for Kris Dunn, per @wojespn Westbrook is “expected to agree” on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to join the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/H6MnljgYeZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2024

I’m happy for Westbrook, from the standpoint that he deserves a championship after the Hall of Fame career that he’s had.

Peak Westbrook was an absolute MONSTER!

When Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles in a season (41) & broke the hearts of the Denver Nuggets with this game-winner! 50 PTS | 16 REB | 10 AST pic.twitter.com/2uTiyZZtca — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 18, 2024

Look forward to seeing you in Denver, Russ! Do the damn thing!