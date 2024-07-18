Editorial

Russell Westbrook To Sign With Nuggets After Sign-And-Trade From Clippers, Buyout From Jazz: REPORT

BLOG
US basketball player Russell Westbrook poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue World as part of Paris Fashion Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Could Russell Westbrook finally get his ring?

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz have agreed on a sign-and-trade deal that features superstar veteran Russell Westbrook, and it’s expected that he will join up with the Denver Nuggets following a contract buyout with the Jazz, according to a report from ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Guard Kris Dunn will be shipped over to Los Angeles from Utah in exchange for Westbrook, a second-round draft pick and cash, per Woj. (RELATED: Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams Dead At 84)

Fresh off a season where he averaged 11.1 points-per-game, a career-low, it’s expected that Westbrook will clear waivers prior to becoming a Nugget, according to ESPN.

The four-letter network was told by NBA sources that Denver was interested in bringing on Westbrook if he became a free agent. Westbrook is valuable to the Nuggets after the departures of Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over the offseason.

I’m happy for Westbrook, from the standpoint that he deserves a championship after the Hall of Fame career that he’s had.

Peak Westbrook was an absolute MONSTER!

Look forward to seeing you in Denver, Russ! Do the damn thing!