Famous Boxer Faces Vandalism Charge That Could Land Him Behind Bars

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced that famous boxer, Ryan Garcia, is facing one count of vandalism that could land him behind bars.

The charge is in relation to Garcia damaging or destroying at least $400 worth of property, according to a press release from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The misdemeanor vandalism charge comes on the heels of an incident June 8, in which Garcia allegedly damaged a room and hallway at the Waldorf Astoria, Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. A video from the scene obtained by the outlet allegedly shows police taking the star boxer into custody as they led him away from the property in handcuffs. He was reportedly accused of causing damage after losing his temper. He could now be facing up to one year behind bars, according to the press release.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia lands a punch on Devin Haney during a fight at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

“While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community,” Gascón said, according to the press release.

Gascón went on to say, “Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable.”

Police said that, after his arrest, Garcia told authorities he had a medical issue and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for a check-up, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Ryan Garcia arrives at the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs Frank Martin fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

The famous boxer addressed the matter shortly after his arrest, saying “I feel like I’m Ryan Spears. Aka Britney Spears. This sucks 🙁 I never hurt anyone. I’ve only ever loved everyone prayed for people. And try to make a change in this cruel world. I love you Christ Jesus Amen.”(RELATED: Fan Finds Grave Site Of Iconic James Bond Actor Roger Moore Vandalized: REPORT)

He is now expected to appear before a judge on Aug. 7. TMZ was the first to report.