Judge Grants Divorce To Shannen Doherty Days After Her Death

A probate judge signed off on “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Shannen Doherty’s divorce, two days after her death.

The famous actress died July 13 from a battle with breast cancer while in the midst of processing a very long, embattled divorce from her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko before she passed away, and wanted desperately to finalize the matter before she died. Famous lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser was able to have the divorce judgment posthumously granted in a very special way, as a final nod to her client, according to TMZ.

Wasser worked frantically to settle the divorce terms during Doherty’s last week alive, and managed to file the papers in California court just before she died. However, Doherty passed away on the weekend, before the judge had officially signed the documents, according to TMZ. By Monday, the judge was ready to sign off and grant Doherty her final wish, but the star had already passed away.

The family law judge entered the unique divorce, in spite of the fact that in California, the family court loses jurisdiction of such cases, and the matters are handled in probate court. Probate judges don’t finalize divorces, so under normal proceedings, Doherty would have died as a married woman. In this particular instance, an exception was made and posthumously entered, so in spite of the fact that Doherty took her last breaths as a married woman, her official record now demonstrates that she was, in fact, divorced, according to TMZ.

The paperwork enabled the division of Doherty’s estate to be resolved. The famous actress was granted her Malibu residence, various cars, a valuable Salvador Dalí painting, and other notable valuable items. Iswarienko got an airplane, various vehicles, and a Les Paul guitar, among other items, according to TMZ.

Doherty and Iswarienko married in 2011. (RELATED: Famous Actress Shannen Doherty Shares Powerful Video Of Her Brain Radiation Procedure)

Those closest to Doherty reportedly knew the end was near and didn’t expect her to survive past the weekend to see the paperwork finalized.

Doherty died at the age of 53.