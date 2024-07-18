Stalker Who Allegedly Harassed Drew Barrymore Arrested After Showing Up At Emma Watson’s College

Authorities arrested an alleged stalker June 26 after he reportedly showed up at Emma Watson’s university, The Sun stated.

Chad Michael Busto, a 44-year-old American, was arrested in Oxford for allegedly attempting to locate Watson, who is currently studying for a master’s in creative writing. The arrest occurred after Busto was reported by locals for asking about Watson’s whereabouts, according to The Sun.

Busto, who previously faced arrest Sept. 2023 for a disturbance at a New York fashion show where he proclaimed his desire to marry Watson, has recently spoken out from the Colnbrook Immigration Centre near Heathrow. He claimed his intentions were simply to connect with Watson and discuss a legal case he purportedly won in 2021.

“I visited the English department and spoke to people. I went to the main admissions centre trying to gain information,” Busto told The Sun. “I was trying to connect with Emma Watson. However, the claim was made about me because I was asking around. But it was not made by Emma herself. I was arrested in a square close to a Starbucks.” (RELATED: Miranda Cosgrove Recounts Terrifying Encounter With Stalker Who Allegedly Killed Himself In Her Yard)

Despite his claims, Busto’s actions have led to serious concerns about his behavior towards celebrities. In addition to the incidents involving Watson, he was detained a month prior for attempting to approach another actress, Drew Barrymore. Following his recent arrest, Busto pleaded not guilty to trespass and disorderly conduct and was released without bail.

Busto said he traveled from Boston to Heathrow on June 12 with the intention of visiting government organizations in London. He claimed to have been sleeping in an Oxford church and claimed he is being wrongly detained, according to The Sun. Police have confirmed that a 44-year-old U.S. man was arrested on suspicion of stalking and is currently released under investigation. Further details about the legal proceedings and Busto’s future in the UK remain uncertain.