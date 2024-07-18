Steering Change in Modern Software Partnerships, Radixweb Navigates Tech Beyond Innovation

Radixweb, the leading software development service provider, is celebrating its ideology #beyondinnovation. COO, Dharmesh Acharya explains how the firm is driving a wider change for its clients with more than two decades of deep tech expertise, experience of pushing solutions to 25+ global markets in driving excellence for their clients’ businesses.

The role of tech partnerships in advanced SDLCs has evolved drastically globally. I believe this change mostly gained momentum from the time businesses started regarding the wider contributions of offshore development partners to their businesses.

While the traditional role of software providers was in being pro at enabling low-cost development, the modern perspective stretches much wider – in emerging as true value innovation centres. And this change has percolated across offshore partnerships, into every form of software development.

If we carefully dissect the chronology of this change in mindset, we’ll realize a deeper truth – the truth about how software development providers like us at Radixweb, have constantly worked towards elevating these roles.

Talking about Radixweb, when we started our journey in 2000, we started with a vision – to not limit ourselves as providers but gradually emerge as equal equity partners. Over the past 24 years, we have constantly worked on elevating user journeys – from customer experience to customer excellence.

“#beyondinnovation is our ideal to extend ourselves to our clients beyond delivering innovative tech. In helping them find real revenue through all tech investments they make with us, we unlock for them the true power of emerging technologies.”

Leading Change with A New Perspective

Businesses that want to mark a niche, have to move ahead of the tide. When we started our operations with Radixweb, the global software development market was rather disorganized. So, from the start, our focus was on bringing equilibrium to the situation.

I believe to be truly future ready; businesses must be hyper focussed on sharpening their expertise in emerging tech, build matured, fail-proof development processes and build a workforce that’s highly adaptable, ready to upscale and not weary of rapid developments.

But mostly importantly I think it’s the focus – to remain as software providers or emerge as partners who graphically assist businesses in redefining their operations and the way they serve their end customers in turn.

Strategizing for Larger Wins

A huge aspect of successful software development is about a well-formed strategy. However, in my years of experience, this is where I have seen most digital transformation drives fail. Only with a goal aligned tech strategy, it is possible that a business builds a steady pipeline for ROI.

Realizing that this should be the centrepin, we set up specific metrics for devising tech strategies. As a part of this process, we carefully analyze our clients’ business and determine their core biz-tech needs. I believe it is never wise to tie a project outcome with success; if one must analyze true growth, businesses, and their software partners must dig deeper into the overall impact.

In fact, a good tech strategy, as much as it is about innovation, it is also about taking a step back when needed. From helping clients prioritize digital transformation initiatives, choosing the best-fit tech stack, unlocking tech investments that would bring them real revenue and even disagreeing to build solutions that wouldn’t yield any fruit– the right tech strategy encompasses it all.

“For us, the right software strategy can also mean saying no to a client, because probably they are running after a trend or the technology they want, would disrupt their existing systems. We don’t always build what the client commands, we integrate development logic to find best-fit solutions.”

Enabling Frictionless Integration:

Building top-notch solutions that collide with a client’s existing architecture, is ultimately wastage of resources and finance. Because the client will ultimately fail to run and sustain the solution smoothly.

Businesses looking at changing their digital narrative, won’t necessarily have highly flexible architecture. Or in most cases, a lot of their existing software components wouldn’t need immediate replacement. In such cases, a complete tech overhaul would only create further disruption.

The goal of software partnerships should be in building tech solutions that require minimum adjustments to fit in a client’s existing business system. This very closely relates to the art of tech strategizing which prevents disrupting business processes yet takes them towards sustainability.

Driving Value Beyond Innovation:

Although most tech-agnostic software partners have internalized the change from being cost saving centres to rapid innovation drivers – customer expectations do not stop at that. Tech partners now need to grow beyond ‘innovation accelerators’ into ‘partners of growth’.

“I strongly believe, when we stop at innovation, we limit the possibilities with which we serve our clients. Focussing only on innovation, we tie ourelves intrinsically to project outcomes and not the clients’ overall business heath.”

By deep diving into a clients’ overall tech health, software development companies must deliver 360-degree growth – not just new and persistent streams of ROI but digital systems that can sustain new-age innovation and run smoothly by themselves.

Summing Up

Building More Than Professional Relationships is The Way.

At the crux of modern software partnerships is the realization that the working relationship between businesses and their software partners have undergone a sea of change. New-age clients seek more responsiveness, more involvement and more value.

The way I see it, delivering tech beyond innovation should be a continuous practice for any software development company. In building relationships that last beyond the professional scope, we at Radixweb. have rendered ourselves more ready and available to tune in to our clients’ needs.

In our 24 years as software partners, we have outgrown our roles of being innovation enablers and drivers of digital transformation. Since 2000, we have committed ourselves to building matured software development processes that drive broader change and wider payoffs, both for us and our clients.