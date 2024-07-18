Armed Suspect Flees Police, Live Streams Chase With Girlfriend And Baby On Board

An alleged Los Angeles armed robber livestreamed a police chase on social media Wednesday while fleeing with his girlfriend and baby on board.

A man suspected of an armed robbery in Beverly Hills led police on a high-speed chase while live-streaming the pursuit on Instagram, all with his girlfriend and their infant child in the backseat. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the suspect was one of three individuals allegedly involved in the robbery, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Armed Robbery Suspect Live Streams Police Chase with Girlfriend, Baby in Car | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/nD40q27oq8 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2024

As news helicopters captured footage from above, the suspect broadcasted live from his car, visibly panicked as he navigated the streets, as seen on the video shared on Twitter. The video clip reveals a tense scene inside the vehicle: his girlfriend can be heard yelling him to stop the car and consider their child’s safety, alternating between pleading, berating and sobbing. Despite her distress, the man expressed his fear of returning to jail, prolonging the chase.

Man with baby, and mother live stream on insta while being chased by police.

We streamed the chase from the news feed. This is from his perspective.

The full video. pic.twitter.com/X13mnUeB2B — iCkEdMeL ☀🔎🔥 (@iCkEdMeL) July 18, 2024

“You’re not thinking about your baby right now,” the girlfriend pleaded to the suspect. “You’re fixing to get your baby killed.” (RELATED: Video Captures Woman Ending Police Chase By Stripping On Car Roof)

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect, eventually swayed by his girlfriend’s appeals, pulled over in a West Los Angeles neighborhood that culminated in a dead-end street, according to TMZ. After stopping the car, he stepped out, shared an emotional moment with his girlfriend and child, and then surrendered to the police. Officers arrested him and safely secured the woman and baby.