‘The Sopranos’ Star, Drea De Matteo, Says Her Kids Edit Her Raunchy OnlyFans Photos

‘The Sopranos’ star, Drea de Matteo revealed her teenaged son and daughter edit her raunchy OnlyFans photos and she’s not ashamed of that at all.

De Matteo knows some people may judge her for it, but she’s not ashamed about keeping this in the family. The famous actress spoke candidly about her lucrative OnlyFans career while appearing on the “Not Today, Pal” podcast. She told hosts Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler she’s very comfortable involving her children in her NFSW content. De Matteo’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, and 13-year-old son, Waylon “Blackjack” are involved in the editing process. “Blackjack and Alabama. My kids are out there. I’m sorry guys. I’m really sorry. But they know,” De Matteo said on the podcast

Iler brought up the topic by saying, “before you start, your son was outside saying he edits your OnlyFans photos,” to which the star replied, “Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?'”

The unconventional approach was unexpected to Iler.

“Yeah, so you don’t have to apologize to them, I don’t think,” he said.

De Matteo seemed completely at ease with the topic and her decision not to shield her children from what she does online to rake in the dough.

“No. But they don’t see the girl shots,” she said. “But I do go over that with them before I ever put them out.”

“I was like, ‘Are you okay with this?’ Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys,” the actress said.

De Matteo recently also spoke out about her decision to get frisky in front of the camera and said she had no regrets because the adult-only platform helped save her home from foreclosure and allowed her to support her family. (RELATED: Bhad Bhabie Admits To Earning More Than $57 Million On OnlyFans)

“The Sopranos” alum shares her children with her musician ex, Shooter Jennings.