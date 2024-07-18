“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said on Thursday that should President Joe Biden step aside, Democrats would anger “black women” if Vice President Kamala Harris was not his replacement.

Speculation swirled about Biden remaining in the race after Biden performed poorly during a June 27 CNN debate with former President Donald Trump, with The Washington Port reporting Thursday that former President Barack Obama has expressed doubts about the viability of Biden’s reelection bid. Hostin said that Democrats couldn’t win without black voters, who would be angered if another candidate bypassed Harris. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Guest Says Biden ‘Did Not Take The Hint’ From Dems To Drop Out Of Race)

“It’s his choice. I’m talking about this pressure campaign. It’s his choice,” Hostin said. “Kamala, if she is leapfrogged and there’s some open convention, no Democratic nominee can win without the black vote. Black women will not support Kamala Harris being looked over. Why? Because she is ready.”

WATCH:

‘The View’ Co-Host Warns ‘Black Women’ Will Not Tolerate Dems Passing Over Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/WGAKKUXDRJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2024

However, Hostin previously expressed doubt about Harris’ ability to beat Trump during a July 8 episode of “The View.”

“I will say this. I am uncomfortable with him stepping down because I don’t know if this country will vote for a black woman,” Hostin said. “If this country could not vote for Hillary Clinton, one of the most decorated and successful politicians and people in the world, I don’t know that Kamala Harris can beat a convicted felon.”

Hostin previously claimed Harris won the 2020 election for Biden during the show’s panel discussion during the May 30, 2023, episode.

“When she became the vice-presidential candidate, I have a picture of all the women from the divine nine strolling to vote because of her. And so I think that she, in many respects, she won that election for him,” Hostin said.

Trump leads Biden by 2.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead expanding to 3.7% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy, Jr and Cornel West are included in surveys.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.