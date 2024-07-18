CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp on Thursday said President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is in turmoil and suggested he use his COVID-19 diagnosis as a chance to withdraw from the race.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is “experiencing mild symptoms” of the virus. Host Sara Sidner on “CNN News Central” asked Cupp if Biden should step aside now as the illness could provide him a more dignified reason to bow out, with Cupp saying he should, given the dire straits of his campaign. (RELATED: Biden’s ‘Medical Condition’ Comment Sets Off Frenzy Of Speculation)

WATCH:

‘This Is Bad’: CNN’s S.E. Cupp Urges Biden To Seize ‘Opportunity’ Of Having COVID-19 To Drop Out pic.twitter.com/eXqlPnorB4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 18, 2024



“He doesn’t need an excuse. He’s got plenty of reasons to step aside. Every House and Senate race being one of them, but sure. I mean, this is an opportunity. I would take this opportunity,” Cupp said. “This was a bad week for Joe Biden and one of a few now. I would take this opportunity to say, ‘listen, I‘m going to do what’s right for the country. I’m going to do what’s right for the party and step aside and let’s get behind, whether it’s Kamala or someone else, let’s do it, let’s do it.'”

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday, before the COVID-19 diagnosis, called for Biden to step aside. MSNBC Senior Political Analyst Eugene Daniels said Schiff’s appeal is likely “endorsed” by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as they are “so close” to one another.

MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki on Wednesday said Democrats face significant obstacles to maintaining control of the Senate, in part because former President Donald Trump is polling ahead of Biden.

“I think Democrats are so desperate to get through to Joe Biden, and they’re not, that now they’re leaking these private conversations as sort of an outside effort to triangulate and really force Joe Biden to acknowledge the realities of the state of his campaign,” Cupp said earlier in the segment. “And unfortunately, I think his resistance does not look like it’s coming from a position of strength, but a position of delusion. And the fact that everyone’s now talking openly about these private efforts is speaking to that delusion and feeling like we can’t get through to him. He’s not believing the polls. He says that you know, publicly he doesn’t believe the polls.”

“He’s not listening to voters, a large percentage of whom are telling him, ‘we don’t believe you can get there.’ He’s not acknowledging this Trump trifecta of momentum,” she added. “Momentum after the debate, momentum after the shooting attempt. Now the momentum he’ll get after the RNC. All of this is bad and I don’t think Democrats believe he can get there without them doing this.”

