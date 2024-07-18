Editorial

USMNT Is Going For The Stars: Another Elite Candidate — Mauricio Pochettino — Emerges For Managerial Position: REPORT

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of World XI acknowledges the fans prior to Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge on June 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I am absolutely LOVING what USMNT is doing right now!

Mauricio Pochettino … yes, that Mauricio Pochettino … has emerged as a candidate for the United States men’s national team’s vacant managerial position, according to a report from Olé. (RELATED: Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager, Rumored To Be Candidate For US Soccer Gig)

Back in May, the Argentine parted ways from Chelsea (I’m still getting over that as a Blues fan) in a mutual decision after just one campaign as the boss. And yeah, the season was a bit of a struggle for Chelsea, but despite that, the exit was still a bit shocking, especially considering how the Blues got things together at the end of the campaign that bumped them up to a sixth-place finish.

Pochettino’s managing career began in Spain when he was given the keys to Espanyol. He ultimately relocated to the English Premier League, becoming the skipper of Southampton and then ultimately Tottenham Hotspur. With the Spurs in particular, he led them to the 2019 Champions League final.

Jürgen Klopp, Luis De La Fuente, Gareth Southgate …

Now Mauricio Pochettino?!

USMNT is doing absolutely perfecto right now. And if we’re talking about my favorite options, I’ll take Klopp or Pochettino, and De La Fuente as a third option.

2026 WORLD CUP, HERE WE COME!