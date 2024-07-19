‘Did You Ever Eat Human Flesh?’: Piers Morgan Confronts Armie Hammer Over Cannibalism Claims

Piers Morgan confronted actor Armie Hammer over allegations of cannibalism and other troubling behavior in a new interview teased Friday.

The full interview airs later Friday, but Morgan shared teaser clips on social media that gave insight into the tone of the conversation. The disgraced actor appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” and denied that he ever sexually assaulted anyone, including former girlfriend Effie Angelova, then went on to lightly deny being a cannibal by deflecting the question.

When asked if he was a cannibal, Hammer replied, “Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal?” Morgan pressed the matter further by clarifying that the reason people branded him a cannibal is his own text message stating the fact, and the text flashed on the screen. “Did you ever eat any human flesh?” Morgan asked in the video shared to X.

Hammer’s response was not the one most would have expected.

“This is a question I never thought I’d have to answer, by the way,” Hammer said in the edited and condensed teaser clip.

Those who want to know more will have to tune in to view the entire segment.

Hammer went on to attempt to justify the label of ‘cannibal’ that has hung over him since the allegations first surfaced.

“I don’t think that’s any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes, ‘Oh my God! Look at those cute little fat legs, I just wanna eat you up,'” he said.

Morgan brought up one of the allegations that Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, had made against him, by asking him if he did indeed brand her with a knife. Her recount of the event was a traumatic one, but Hammer claimed the story played out very differently than his alleged victim described.

He didn’t deny what he did to her, he simply explained the situation differently, saying he only used “the tip of a small knife.”

“There wasn’t even blood,” Hammer said.

Morgan responded by saying, “I’m not easily shocked, but I’m a little bit shocked by that. ”

The clip ended with Hammer saying, “I thought I was untouchable, and boy- was I wrong.”

He then admitted to having suicidal thoughts amid the mounting allegations against him. (RELATED: Accused Cannibal And Rapist, Armie Hammer, Buddies Up With Bill Maher To Casually Shrug Off Allegations Against Him)

Multiple women made allegations against Hammer, including allegations of rape, sexual assault, physical and mental abuse, and cannibalism.