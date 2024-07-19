‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer Will Get You Super Unhinged For The Weekend

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the second trailer Thursday for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” and it’ll get you super unhinged for the weekend.

Cinema’s most notorious cult classic nightmare is back, thanks to the visionary mind of Tim Burton and horrendously fantastic acting of Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder as they reprise their roles as the titular character, Delia and Lydia Deetz. The trailer shows us so much of this film while telling us nothing at all, which is my favorite kind of teaser.

“After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened,” the description reads.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Keaton and Ryder are joined by a whole host of expert talent, including Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Jenny Ortega and even Willem Dafoe.

And we don’t even have to wait until Halloween for this horror. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” drops in theaters September 4, so there’s a chance it’ll be available via as streaming service before the big bad holiday hits.