‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer Will Get You Super Unhinged For The Weekend

Screenshot/Youtube/WarnerBrosPictures

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the second trailer Thursday for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” and it’ll get you super unhinged for the weekend.

Cinema’s most notorious cult classic nightmare is back, thanks to the visionary mind of Tim Burton and horrendously fantastic acting of Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder as they reprise their roles as the titular character, Delia and Lydia Deetz. The trailer shows us so much of this film while telling us nothing at all, which is my favorite kind of teaser.

“After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened,” the description reads.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 09: (L-R) Michael De Luca, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, and Pamela Abdy, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Michael Keaton, director/producer Tim Burton, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” attend the 2024 WonderCon’s Warner Bros. “The Big Picture” Presentation at Caesars Palace on April 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 09: (L-R) Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Michael Keaton, Monica Bellucci and director/producer Tim Burton of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” attend the 2024 WonderCon’s Warner Bros. “The Big Picture” Presentation at Caesars Palace on April 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

US actor Michael Keaton poses during a Warner Bros Pictures photo opp as he arrives to promote “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP) (Photo by RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

Keaton and Ryder are joined by a whole host of expert talent, including Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Jenny Ortega and even Willem Dafoe. (RELATED: Netflix Reveals New Horror Series ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ And We Couldn’t Agree More)

And we don’t even have to wait until Halloween for this horror. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” drops in theaters September 4, so there’s a chance it’ll be available via as streaming service before the big bad holiday hits.