Billy Ray Cyrus Among Hundreds Paying Tribute In Memorial Service For Firefighter Who Died During Trump Rally

Billy Ray Cyrus attended the memorial service Friday for the firefighter who died at the failed Trump assassination attempt, Fox News reported.

The country singer joined hundreds in rural Pennsylvania to pay tribute to Corey Comperatore, a local hero who lost his life protecting his family during an assassination attempt on former President Trump, according to Fox News. Comperatore, whose distinguished background includes 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves and a role as chief of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, was remembered for his bravery and dedication to his community.

Billy Ray Cyrus provided special music at the Friday funeral for Corey Comperatore, the former Buffalo Township fire chief who was killed last weekend while attending the Trump rally.

The service saw an outpouring of support from law enforcement officials, firefighters, EMS, military personnel and local residents. Cyrus, known for his support of troops and first responders, performed “Amazing Grace” and his 1992 song, “Some Gave All,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Secret Service’s Explanations For Security Failures Ahead Of Trump Assassination Attempt Aren’t Adding Up)

“He stayed for the whole service and left after the 21-gun salute,” Roger Kennedy, a longtime member of Cabot Church, told Butler Eagle. “No one announced him or made a big deal out of it.”

It was previously reported that the former volunteer fire chief died Saturday while attending Trump‘s rally. During the event in Pennsylvania, Comperatore shielded his two daughters from gunfire by diving onto them and was fatally shot by 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks. Tributes to Comperatore, a former volunteer fire chief for Buffalo Township, were shared by his sister, wife, and daughters on social media.