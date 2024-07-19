Cameras Roll As Armed Robbers Enter Rapper’s Home While His Children Are Inside

Surveillance footage obtained from the home of rapper Blxst showed burglars armed with guns forcing their way into his home while his children were inside.

Law enforcement sources said the burglary occurred at the rapper’s Los Angeles residence at 2:30 am, Tuesday, TMZ reported Friday. Three suspects were visible on the camera and were seen working their way into his home through the backyard. The suspects wore hoodies and smashed a glass door in the back of the house to gain entry inside, according to a video posted by the rapper. Blxst was not home at the time of the incident, but his kids were inside with the nanny, who came face-to-face with the suspects.

The thieves held guns and moved plants off the patio and out of their way before they smashed in the glass door. The nanny caught them off guard. She said the three suspects immediately fled the scene by frantically running out of the house when they saw her, according to TMZ.

The video footage of the incident showed the three men bolting out of the home and climbing the backyard wall to make their escape.

Police were called to the scene and they were dispatched quickly, but the suspects were long gone by the time they arrived, TMZ reported, citing sources close to the matter.

Blxst wrote a caption alongside the video and was clearly angered by the incident.

“The level of strength it take to not crash out rn smh. Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing at 4am saying ‘I think bad guys are in the house’ Words ca’’t express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys,” he said.

“God know my heart… why play with mine? I take pride in being humble and pure but to be honest idk who to trust I’m just glad my family good overall. Thank GOD I’m in position to go to war and willing to die behind mine… PRAY FOR MY FAMILY,” he wrote.

A burglary report was filed with police, which indicated that a bag full of shoes was stolen from the home. It is not yet clear how many shoes were taken or the value of the stolen items. Blxst was out of town preparing for the release of his new album, “I’ll Always Come Find You,” which was released July 19. He will have to return to do an inventory of his missing items. (RELATED: Burglars Hit Bhad Bhabie’s Home Days After She Posts Multi-Million Dollar OnlyFans Earnings,)

No further information has been released at this time.