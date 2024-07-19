Forbes Declares Bruce Springsteen A Billionaire

Forbes magazine officially declared legendary artist Bruce Springsteen a billionaire Friday.

Known affectionately by his loyal fans as “The Boss,” Springsteen has thrilled crowds with his talents for six decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Forbes reported that the majority of his earnings were amassed in the past few years. Springsteen’s career and devotion to music, with hits such as “Badlands,” “Hungry Heart,” and “My Hometown,” have amassed to an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion at this time.

The famous singer and guitar-hero has long been credited as being rock ‘n’ roll’s voice of the working class. Determined to rise above his humble, blue-collar upbringing, Springsteen plugged away at music and created an impressive catalogue of recognizable hits that will forever live in the world of music.

The 74,-year-old star is not just belting out the tunes, he also continues to tour and perform there-hour shows for his adoring fans.

He’s no stranger to topping charts, and has gone on to release a total of 21 studio albums, seven live albums, and five EPs, that sold over 140 million albums globally, according to Forbes.

Springsteen’s accolades are numerous, including 20 Grammy wins, an Oscar, Two Golden Globes, a special Tony Award, and coveted place in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, according to Forbes. He was also honored with the some of the country’s highest awards, including the Kennedy Center Honors in 2009, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

The star’s stage-time surpassed the concert stage, to include a whopping 236 sold-out Broadway performances, according to Forbes.

He also detailed his personal journey to the top of the music charges in a No. 1 New York Times bestselling memoir.

Proving to be as brilliant in business as he is on stage, Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony in 2021, for a jaw-dropping lump sum $500 million payment.

Pollstar estimated that his 2023 world tour sold more than 1.6 million tickets, and generated $380 million in revenue, according to Forbes. (RELATED: Forbes Officially Names Taylor Swift A Billionaire)

The legendary star has concerts scheduled through mid-2025.