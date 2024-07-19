America Officially Dethrones It’s Top-Selling Beer. All Hail The New King!

Congratulations, America. We are wrapping up one the wildest, most historical weeks in modern history with a huge win: Bud Light is officially dethroned as our No. 1 beer.

All Hail the new King Modelo Especial!

After Bud Light’s leadership decided to utterly destroy their brand and careers by hiring Dylan Mulvaney — a biological male who dresses up as a horrendously insulting parody of a woman — as their brand ambassador, America bit back by deciding to boycott Bud’s bullsh*t. Modelo Especial is officially America’s top choice of beer, ending a decades-long rule by Bud, according to The Wall Street Journal.

‘F*ck You’: Kid Rock Blows Away Bud Light In The Most American Way Possible | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ ⁦@KidRock⁩ is my hero for saying what all American men should. Real men should be protecting the rights of women & children now, more than ever. https://t.co/48vraJjHoJ — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 4, 2023

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times while we scrambled to find our replacement redneck brew. In the joys of dethroning Bud Light, something pretty tragic happened. Americans turned to Michelob Ultra. The beer has reportedly come in second behind Modelo Especial. I’m considering a deep-dive investigation into why so many of my fellow countrymen hate themselves enough to drink this stuff. But then again, I am partial to a White Claw, so perhaps we’re all trash? (RELATED: Newsmax Host Uses 12-Gauge Shotgun To Show Bud Light How He Really Feels)

But at least we’re not Bud Light trash anymore!

I wouldn’t be surprised if Bud Light stops being a thing within the next year or so. There’ve been some solid attempts to rebrand, but the damage seems to have been done.