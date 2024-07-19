Video Shows Crane Plummet To Ground, Crush Moving Car

Video captured the moment that parts of a crane plummeted from a high-rise construction project and crushed a moving car on a bridge in Florida, NBC News reported.

A construction worker was killed, and several others injured April 4 when parts of the crane broke off and fell onto a bridge in Fort Lauderdale, hitting two vehicles, according to NBC News .

The video shows a large blue piece of the crane slamming into two cars, crushing one of them, as they cross the bridge. Tense moments follow when first responders try to assess the damage and help victims. (RELATED: REPORT: Crane Drops Tank With Poisonous Gas, At Least 13 Dead And Hundreds Injured)

Jorge De La Torre, a 27-year-old construction worker was killed after falling to the ground with the crane, NBC News. reported.

Three people on the bridge or in vehicles were injured, including Gemmalyn Castillo, who was a rideshare passenger in the back of one of the cars hit, according to the outlet.

Castillo’s lawyers, who filed a negligence lawsuit in excess of $50 million, said the blow from the crane striking the car knocked her out, but that she was able to regain consciousness and get out of the vehicle, NBC News reported.

Castillo said the accident left her with “severe and serious head and facial trauma,” according to NBC News.

The drivers of the cars were able to walk away from the accident unharmed, ABC7 reported.

Police can be heard on bodycam video asking one of the drivers, “Ma’am, what hurts?” She responds, “Absolutely nothing.”

“When these types of things happen as a community, we have to look and say, what are we doing to make sure it does not happen again?” Castillo’s lawyer, Judd Rosen, told NBC News. “Because right now, I have not heard anything about any criminal charges, and where is the accountability?”

Fort Lauderdale Police have completed their investigation into the accident, concluding that it was accidental and not criminal.