Disney Disses Its Own Fictional Character For Being ‘Offensive’ To Alcoholics

Disney is kissing an animatronic at Walt Disney World in Orlando goodbye for being offensive toward heavy drinkers.

Magic Kingdom’s Country Bear Jamboree traded one animatronic bear character for another due to concerns that the presence of the 50-year-old character could be seen as “offensive” to alcoholics at the park, NJ.com reported.

The animatronic known as “Liver Lips McGrowl” will be going into eternal hibernation – as the character in its original form was nowhere to be found when the ride reopened following refurbishing and renovations Wednesday.

Here is what “Liver Lips” looked like during his reign at what looks like a mobile bar:

Liver Lips McGrowl is giving us a little preshow this morning! 😅 pic.twitter.com/XPuIeBWVp2 — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) January 26, 2024

The relinquishing of “Liver Lips” is apart of a wider initiative by the Walt Disney company based on a “commitment to addressing and rectifying outdated or culturally insensitive elements within its attractions,” NJ.com noted, quoting an official Disney blog known as Inside the Magic.

In an Inside the Magic blog post, author Alessia Dunn outlined the official Disney justification for the decision. (RELATED: Disney Insists Smoky Bear Moment Caught On Video Was Intentional: REPORT)

“The term ‘liver lips’ is considered derogatory and offensive, as it is associated with excessive alcohol consumption and the resulting liver damage,” Dunn explained.

Dubbing the aforementioned phrase in question “insensitive and outdated,” the author offered insight shedding light on Disney’s decision to walk away from the character and replace it with another.

Going forward, park-visitors can find “Romeo McGrowl” in Liver Lips’ place, who sports similar attire but a different hairstyle, according to Disney Parks Blog. (RELATED: Disney May Destroy One Of The Greatest Shows In Television History)

“While the character’s appearance remains largely unchanged, the name alteration reflects Disney’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and respectful environment for its guests,” Disney author Dunn assured readers.

Here’s another fun and somewhat bizarre photo for you all this weekend! This publicity photo of the Country Bears skiing down Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was taken in the summer of 1984. Looks like Liver Lips, Wendell, and Terrance had a tough time as they all have on casts! pic.twitter.com/dH5tAq8FFC — History@Disney (@HistoryAtDisney) January 24, 2021

Country Bear Jamboree is located in the Frontierland section of Magic Kingdom. The attraction first opened its doors back in 1971, when Magic Kingdom made its world debut to the masses.