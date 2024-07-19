Disney Insists Smoky Bear Moment Caught On Video Was Intentional: REPORT

Representatives at Disney World reportedly insist the Country Bear Musical Jamboree didn’t malfunction, in spite of the fact that the fiddle-playing bear started smoking.

Video footage of the incident was captured and shared on social media. It showed what appeared to be a representative from Disney in uniform as she attempted to usher people out of the room. Smoke began to fill the area around the Bear’s stomach, as people assessed the situation and began standing up and making their way out of the area to ensure their safety, as seen in the clip shared on X.

An Audio-Animatronic in the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree was seen smoking in a recent show. pic.twitter.com/wk1vC2NLxr — Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) July 18, 2024

The character played the fiddle as smoke began to fill the area, causing great confusion among onlookers. The Country Bear Musical Jamboree is a recently re-opened feature in the theme park, so it was unclear to many if this was an actual mishap with the robot, or if the smoke was intended as part of the presentation, according to TMZ.

Some guests in the world-famous theme park noted that it appeared the robot was about to catch fire, so they didn’t intend on staying around to see what happened. However, Disney World representatives have insisted that the smoke was actually a planned part of the performance, TMZ first reported.

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree is up and running again today after yesterday’s animatronic malfunction! 🎻🐻 pic.twitter.com/Gwd5aeqQg7 — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) July 19, 2024

The representatives told TMZ that there was no actual fire, and no flames could be seen in the video.

The attraction remains listed as being open at the amusement park, which likely signals there is no immediate risk of danger at this time, according to the outlet. (RELATED: JoJo Siwa’s 21st Birthday Was The Most Cringey, Unbearable Drunkfest)

NOW OPEN: The Country Bear Musical Jamboree is ready for some toe-tappin’ and knee-slappin’ at Walt Disney World! 🪕🎶 pic.twitter.com/8wZsrbHVq0 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 17, 2024

This is not the first such incident at the venue. The Fantasmic light show went up in flames in 2023, as hot, red flames shot high into the sky in a magnificent light show.