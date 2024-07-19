‘All Of A Sudden, Whammo!’: 89-Year-Old Stand-Up Comedian D’yan Forest Receives Sucker Punch To Face, Police Say

D’yan Forest, an 89-year-old stand-up comic from New York City, said she was sucker-punched in the eye in an alleged unprovoked, brazen daylight attack July 10.

“I thought I’d lost my eye,” Forest told CBS New York. Forest is one of many whom have been randomly victimized in assaults in New York City in recent months. She said she didn’t see it coming.

“I didn’t know what happened,” she told the outlet. “I’m looking at the light waiting for it to change. And all of a sudden, whammo! I didn’t know what happened,” Forest said. The incident occurred at 9:00 am, and she was allegedly hit by another woman, police said.

Forest went on to detail her horrifying experience.

“I just felt it was my eye, and I thought, oh, my God, even my nose didn’t get it.”

She explained she was reliant on the help of strangers after the vicious attack.

“And I just had Botox the day before,” Forest told CBS New York. “People picked me up and sat me on the bench, but I couldn’t see out of my left eye.”

There were no words exchanged between the victim and the suspect, and there’s no explanation for what transpired, according to CBS New York.

Forest was left with a badly bruised and swollen eye and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“I thought I’d lost my eye … And all I was thinking of the whole time was, I got a show in two weeks,” Forest said.

The comedian turns 90 at the end of the month and has been focused on her ability to take the stage after the purported incident.

“I just wanted to get better,” Forest told CBS New York.

NYPD data showed that felony assaults on people over the age of 65 rose 10% from 2021 to 2022, according to CBS New York.(RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Breaks Her Silence After Being Punched In The Face In New York)

“I’m scared. I just, you know, I’m looking around,” she said.

Forest is expected to make a full recovery.