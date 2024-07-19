Engine Failure And Fuel Leak Caused Flames Shooting From Wings On Delta Flight

An official investigation published Friday stated that a Delta Airlines flight bound for New York from Edinburg experienced an engine failure, which resulted in flames shooting out of its wings.

The incident, which was captured on video by a passenger, showed sparks and flames emanating from the aircraft, causing distress among the 211 passengers, some of whom were in tears. The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch released a report detailing the sequence of events. The investigation found that a high-pressure turbine blade in the right engine fractured during takeoff, leading to subsequent damage to an additional five blades.

This damage threw the engine out of balance and caused a fracture in a tube within the wing. Fuel leaking from the fractured tube was then ignited by the hot engine exhaust, a moment captured on video, New York Post reported. The report pointed out the potential for a fuel fire due to this sequence of events. The aircraft was diverted to another Scottish airport, where it safely landed, and passengers were disembarked without any injuries. (RELATED: Delta Airlines Apologizes After Outcry Over Palestinian Flag Pin Social Media Post)

Laura Pettigrew, a BBC News journalist on board the Delta flight, reported passengers seemed more confused than panicked during the ordeal, New York Post reported. In response to this incident, the UK authority communicated its findings to the United States and issued a safety recommendation to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).