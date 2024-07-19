‘Exactly What We Need’: Undecided Voter Panel Leans Toward Trump After GOP Convention

A panel of undecided voters said on Friday that they were leaning toward former President Donald Trump following the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump spoke for over an hour and a half Thursday night at the event, formally accepting the nomination of the Republican Party for president, relating his account of the July 13 assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left him slightly wounded, killed former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore and seriously wounded two other attendees. One voter said that the June 27 debate between Trump and President Joe Biden helped her make up her mind. (RELATED: REPORT: Hulk Hogan To Speak At RNC Before Trump Accepts Nomination)

“I think the most pivotal moment for me was really the debate with Biden, but the biggest issue for me is the economy,” Caitlin Singleton told “Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones. “I have three kids at home. And what’s the plans for the economy? Gas is expensive, food is expensive. How is my dollar going to stretch further? How is my retirement account going to grow?”

The Consumer Price Index rose by 3.0% year-over-year in June, slightly below economists’ expectations, but prices have climbed by over 20% since Biden took office.

“The most important issue right now to me is the border and then, I agree, the economy. The cost of living, it’s just tough,” Mary Bivens told Jones. “You know, Covid had a lot to do with it, but something has got to stabilize it. The debate really, really, I think, showed who can handle this country and who cannot. And then the tragedy also showed later. And that’s what we need. At this point in time, that is exactly what we need. So, I’m not as undecided as I was at first.”

Another undecided voter pointed to the assassination attempt and Trump’s response in the aftermath.

“Biden is out. I can’t picture any Democrat coming in to be able to pick up that torch and run with it,” Rick Gagliano, who said he was still deciding between Trump and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “But Trump more so because I think he definitely, after the assassination attempt, showed a hero moment. He really stood out like, ‘This is America, I’m strong and I can handle this.’ And so there is that. And I think he’ll be mellow — mellower, you know, in his approach. So, you know, it’s still all the issues, but I think I’m leaning toward Trump.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr Tells MSNBC Reporter To ‘Get Out Of Here’ During RNC Floor Dust Up)

Trump holds a 3.0% lead over Biden in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead expanding to 3.7% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy, Jr and Cornel West are included in surveys. Biden led Trump by 8.8% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls on July 19, 2020, while Hillary Clinton led Trump by 3.2% in the RealClearPolitics average on July 19, 2016.

