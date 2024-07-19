‘Pass The Torch’: More House Dems Urge Biden To Drop Out

Four House Democrats urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race in the aftermath of his dismal debate performance, according to a message lawmakers sent out on Friday.

The four lawmakers asked Biden to “pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders” in order to “defeat Donald Trump to save our democracy,” according to a the joint statement from Democratic Reps. Jared Huffman of California, Marc Veasey of Texas, Chuy Garcia of Illinois and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin. The four Democrats joined Sen. Jon Tester of Montana and over 25 other lawmakers who have publicly called for Biden to step aside for a new nominee. Sen. Martin Heinrich became the third Democratic senator to ask Biden to drop out. (RELATED: Nearly Two-Thirds Of Democrats Want Biden To Drop Out: POLL)

“We believe the most responsible and patriotic thing you can do in this moment is to step aside as our nominee while continuing to lead our party in the White House,” the statement reads. “Democrats have a deep and talented bench of younger leaders, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, who have lifted you up, empowered, and prepared for this moment. Passing the torch would fundamentally change the trajectory of the campaign.” (RELATED: Biden Says Doctors Could Persuade Him To Drop Out If ‘Medical Condition’ Emerges)

“At this point, however, we must face the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign,” the statement reads. “These perceptions may not be fair, but they have hardened in the aftermath of last month’s debate and are now unlikely to change.”

After Biden’s fumbling performance during the first presidential debate on June 27, Democrats were confronted with a slew of dismal poll numbers. Immediately following the debate, 60% of voters and even 40% of Democrats said Biden should be replaced, according to a Morning Consult poll from June 28. (RELATED: WSJ And NYT Polls Are Latest In String Of Surveys Showing Biden Losing Ground To Trump After Debate)

“It would reinvigorate the race and infuse Democrats with enthusiasm and momentum heading into our convention next month,” the statement reads. “Mr. President, you have always put our country and our values first. We call on you to do it once again, so that we can come together and save the country we love.”

Alternative candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, are all polling stronger than the incumbent against Trump. Democrats are reportedly circulating data that shows Biden at an average of three points behind alternative candidates across swing states, according to a BlueLabs poll, which may signal to leadership that their voters are looking for a fresh face. (RELATED: Dems Previously Rushed To Defend Biden’s Mental Fitness. But What About After His Disastrous Debate?)

Alternatives like Michigan Gov. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly all polled roughly five points above Biden across all battleground states, according to the poll.

“We must defeat Donald Trump to save our democracy, protect our alliances and the rules-based international order, and continue building on the strong foundation you have established over the past four years,” the statement reads.

Biden has repeatedly affirmed that he intends to stay in the race.

President Joe Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

