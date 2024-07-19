Paramount+ Cancels ‘Halo’

Paramount+ is canceling “Halo,” Deadline revealed Thursday.

Just a few months after the release of season 2, the network is apparently pulling the Pablo Schreiber-led series from future seasons, according to Deadline.

“We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward,” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement.

The Sci-Fi military series was based on the Xbox game of the same name. It was one of many epic series from Paramount+, who tend to keep things “in the family,” so I’m sure we’ll see many of the key cast and creatives back in action with something fresh, very soon. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan’s Most Explosive Show Is Coming Back. Here’s What We Know)

The premiere series dropped in 2022 and drew in enormous viewership, Deadline reported at the time. It apparently bested the hit Taylor Sheridan “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” which is currently regarded as his best work in the Sheridan-Paramount Universe thus far.

A huge amount of money was sunk into “Halo,” with some reports suggesting it cost more than $10 million per episode.

But, like I said, the cast Paramount+ lined up for this series isn’t going anywhere. Schreiber is already a household face. You probably just don’t recognize him from major roles in “Orange is the New Black” or “American Gods,” or even really “Halo” given his character’s costume. Burn Gorman, Bokeem Woodbine, Natascha McElhone, Kate Kennedy and pretty much the rest of this team will probably end up in a Sheridan series before the year is through!