Hugh Jackman Brought Grown Men To Tears On Set, Producer Says

“Deadpool & Wolverine” executive producer Wendy Jacobson said that grown men were reduced to tears when Hugh Jackman finally wore Wolverine’s iconic yellow and blue superhero suit.

Jacobson spoke about the powerful moment that unfolded during a camera test and said it was an emotionally-charged experience for everyone on set, according to a July interview on “HeyUGuys.”

“It was one of the craziest things,” Jacobson said. “It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set.”

The very first time Jackman put the iconic, comics-accurate “X-Men” suit on, proved to be intense and powerful. Jacobson noted it has become a highly anticipated, must-see scene for audiences and Marvel fans across the globe. Jackson has played Wolverine for 17 years, so this was a meaningful transition for him as well.

“So we knew it was a special, very special thing,” Jacobson said.

“Everyone was in black leather” when the first X-Men movie was produced in 1999 so “part of my brain was institutionalized that that’s the way it is,” Jackman told Variety, as he recalled the original look of his on-screen character.

“As soon as I put [the yellow suit] on, I couldn’t believe I never had before,” he said.

Ryan Reynolds weighed in on the impact this moment had on all those involved in the production of the film.

“I’ve never seen a crew reaction like that,” he said.

“We barely talked about the suit in the early development because it was a no-brainer. You don’t do this character now unless he’s in the suit,” Reynolds said, according to Variety. (RELATED: Helen Hunt Reveals She Almost Had To Bow Out Of Iconic Role)

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is slated for worldwide release July 26.