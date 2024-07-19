Democratic Sen. Jon Tester Calls For Biden To Drop Out

Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester became the second Senate Democrat on Thursday to call for President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid.

“Montanans have put their trust in me to do what is right and it is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Tester, who was recently spotted in Washington, D.C., drinking a vodka cranberry by himself after telling fellow Democrats that Biden can’t win. “I have worked with President Biden when it has made Montana stronger, and I’ve never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong.” (RELATED: Biden Got You Down? Embattled Dem Senator Spotted Banging ‘Vodka Cran’ After Telling Dems Biden Can’t Win: Source)

“And while I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election to another term,” Tester continued.

Democratic Vermont Sen. Peter Welch was the first Senate Democrat to call for Biden’s withdrawal in an op-ed published by the Washington Post on July 10.

“We cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night,” Welch wrote. “For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdrawal from the race.”

Since Biden’s debate performance against Trump on June 27, Democrats have increasingly pressured the president to step aside. On Wednesday, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff became the 21st congressional Democrat, and the most high-profile lawmaker in the House, to publicly call for Biden to quit the race. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Says Biden Staying In Race Because His Aides Have ‘Financial’ Interests, Angering Others)

A congressional Democrat reportedly told Puck News that the attempted assassination of 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday stopped at least 50 Democrats from publicly calling for Biden to drop out.

Former President Barack Obama reportedly told allies that Biden should reconsider running for a second term, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

On June 15, Obama notoriously held Biden’s hand and guided the Democratic incumbent off stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser, a viral video that raised concerns about Biden’s mental fitness shows. The White House denied claims relating to Biden’s apparent cognitive difficulties, calling the video a “cheap fake.”

HOLY CR*P. Remember George Clooney held a fundraiser for Biden where Biden had to be led off stage by Obama after he froze? Then KJP responded and said the video was a “cheap fake” and “manipulated” Now George Clooney is admitting that Biden was the same man at that fundraiser… pic.twitter.com/ld0TeEQQ7x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2024

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reportedly told Biden in private that his candidacy could cost Democrats down-ballot races, according to the Washington Post. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also reportedly confronted the president in private about his declining poll numbers and sinking chance of defeating Trump, CNN reported. All three top Democrats have yet to publicly call for Biden to abandon his reelection bid.

Biden canceled a campaign event late Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier that day, Biden said in a newly aired interview that doctors could persuade him to drop out if a “medical condition” emerges.