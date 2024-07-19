“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said that Democrats would regret it if they push President Joe Biden aside in the 2024 election.

Biden has faced multiple calls to step aside as the Democratic nominee since a poor performance in a June 27 CNN debate with former President Donald Trump. Even former President Barack Obama reportedly said Biden’s path to collecting the necessary 270 electoral votes has “greatly diminished,” according to the The Washington Post. Brzezinski praised Biden Friday morning in light of the movement to oust him from the ticket. (RELATED: ‘Do You Have Polling?’: MSNBC Host Asks Top Biden Campaign Official Point-Blank For Proof Biden Has A Chance)

WATCH:

‘A Lot To Throw Away’: ‘Morning Joe Co-Host Says Dems Will Regret Dumping Biden pic.twitter.com/uzCOVrT1pb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2024

“He’s also a man of faith and a man of tremendous historic accomplishment and, look, it’s impossible to ignore where this is going and exactly what started it. I’m not unaware of that,” Brzezinski said. “At the same time, I still believe that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone, and that there will be that feeling at some point.”

That led Scarborough to ask, “If he leaves the race, you think Democrats will regret it?”

“I do,” Brzezinski said. “I do. Because among many reasons, which I’ve already stated, I won’t say it again, don’t worry, but none of these notions are backed by a strong alternative, an alternative that has beat Trump before, an alternative that is vetted, an alternative that is tested and so that’s a lot to throw away.”

Biden White House spokesperson Andrew Bates on Thursday denied reports Biden would step aside as a candidate on his personal account on X, while Biden campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo also took on the reports via the social media site.

“Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States,” Ducklo posted on X. “He’s running for reelection. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop.” (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Guest Says Biden ‘Did Not Take The Hint’ From Dems To Drop Out Of Race)

Trump leads Biden by 3% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead expanding to 3.7% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy, Jr and Cornel West are included in surveys. In 2020, Biden led Trump by 8.8% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls on July 19, while Hillary Clinton led Trump by 3.2% in the RealClearPolitics average on July 19, 2016.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.