Rachel Maddow Goes On Hilarious Rant Against ‘The Lord Of The Rings’

There’s another “far-right” conspiracy afoot, warned Rachel Maddow in her latest unhinged monologue. Except this time it’s not coming from Russia, it’s coming from Middle Earth.

“Lord of The Rings is sort of a favorite cosmos for naming things, cultural references for a lot of far-right, alt-right figures within Europe and the United States.” – Rachel Maddow Huh? pic.twitter.com/tYTlQ3J95A — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 18, 2024

Maddow is just echoing the leftist hive mind in going after J.D. Vance now that he won the VP nod. They’ve all painted him as a radical puppet of Peter Thiel, the conservative activists/tech billionaire who’s mentored Vance for a decade. But Maddow adds her own magical level of derangement.

The Lord of the Rings series is a “favorite cosmos for . . . cultural references for a lot of far-right and alt-right figures, both in Europe and the United States,” Maddow astutely explains.

Thiel “names all of his things after Tolkien figures and places,” she continues, and Vance dutifully followed his lead.

Vance named his own venture capital firm Narya, a reference to the Elven ring of power, “which you can remember because it’s Aryan, but you move the ‘N’ to the front.”

This is some serious, hard-hitting journalism, Maddow. You really got em’ this time. They must both be Nazis.

Yes, we’re now at the point of political discourse where The Lord of the Rings — one of the most beloved book and film series worldwide for generations — is now a “far-right” dog whistle.

She’s right that the series is conservative to the extent that 99.9% of humanity would be considered “far-right” by today’s unhinged lefties. It champions the power of good to triumph over evil, the value of community and “fellowship,” a respect for duty, power and tradition, and a deep distrust of absolute power. But this is what the left does: they take values that are considered unquestionably good and true by the fast majority and equate them with Nazism, just to make their own disfigured extremism seem normal by comparison.

Maddow wants to call us extreme. But we all know what she’d do if she had One Ring with the power “to rule them all.”